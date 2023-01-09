Lafayette's Greiner signs National Letter of Intent with University of Chicago

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Lafayette Senior Jay Greiner officially signed his National Letter of Intent (NLI) on Monday.
"I want to wrestle in college, I want to continue this. It's not too often this opportunity presents itself, and I took it," said Greiner.
Greiner is one of the best wrestlers in the State of Missouri. He holds the record for most wins in a single season at 61 in 2021-22 season.
He has finished in top 3 at State in all 3 of his seasons so far, including a 1st place finish his Junior year.
Greiner will finish his Senior year at Lafayette High School and than will head up to the University of Chicago to compete for their wrestling program.
"When the University of Chicago reached it, it was almost like it was meant to be," said Lafayette Head Coach Josh Walters.
"Chicago has been a dream of mine for a few years now. I've been looking at them since 8th grade. To even have this opportunity is incredible and I'm truly blessed, I really am," said Greiner.
This Season, Greiner currently sits 32-0 on the season and has tied the state record for most consecutive wins with pins, sitting at 27 currently.