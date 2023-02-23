 Skip to main content
Lafayette's Greiner wins 165 bout, earns second state championship

  • 0
(COLUMBIA, Mo.) Lafayette senior Jay Greiner is the Class 2 165-pound state champion.

Greiner won his championship bout via pin fall and defeated a previously unbeaten Blair Oaks wrestler.

Here are other top finishers from Class 1 & 2 Boys and Class 1 Girls:

Girls:

Benton (Class 1)

Tatum Levendahl- 2nd place finish in 140-pound weight class

Cameron (Class 1)

Justice Brewer- State champion in the 155-pound weight class

Hollie Hedgpeth- 2nd place finish in the 235-pound weight class

Chillicothe (Class 1)

Yoo Lee- 2nd place finish in 120-pound weight class

Gallatin (Class 1)

Karydon Jones- 4th place finish in 145-pound weight class

Lafayette (Class 1)

Makenna Alden- 5th place finish in 100-pound weight class

Lathrop (Class 1)

Jordan Diercks- 6th place finish in 120-pound weight class

McKayla Knight- 5th place finish in 135-pound weight class

Sierra Brassfield- 3rd place finish in 140-pound weight class 

Lawson (Class 1)

Jordyn Smith- 6th place finish in 110-pound weight class

Mid-Buchanan (Class 1)

Delanie Smith- State champion in the 105-pound weight class

Kalli Schuster- State champion in the 135-pound weight class

North Andrew (Class 1)

Jaclyn Riedinger- 5th place finish in 125-pound weight class

Polo (Class 1)

Valorie Gabrielli- 6th place finish in 145-pound weight class

Savannah (Class 1)

Jade Brundige- State champion in the 100-pound weight class

Boys:

Benton (Class 2)

Bishop Rush- 2nd place finish in the 150-pound weight class

Cameron (Class 2)

Dylan Pratt- 4th place finish in the 106-pound weight class

Caleb Husch- State champion in the 126-pound weight class

Chase Short- State champion in the 138-pound weight class

Gage Jones- 4th place finish in the 150-pound weight class

Chillicothe (Class 2)

Carter Shipers- 6th place finish in the 113-pound weight class

Brock Miller- 6th place finish in the 190-pound weight class

Gallatin (Class 1)

Eli Sperry- 4th place finish in the 106-pound weight class

Logan Bottcher- 6th place finish in the 175-pound weight class

Gabriel Parker- 3rd place finish in the 285-pound weight class

Lafayette (Class 2)

Jay Greiner- State champion in the 165-pound weight class

Jackson Perkins- 3rd place finish in the 175-pound weight class

Lathrop (Class 1)

Garrett Beane- State champion in the 106-pound weight class

Gage DeShon- 4th place finish in the 120-pound weight class

Keaton Coots- 6th place finish in the 144-pound weight class

Lawson (Class 1)

Conner Menke- 4th place finish in the 144-pound weight class

Maryville (Class 2)

Kort Watkins- 4th place finish in the 285-pound weight class

Maysville (Class 1)

Cooper Berry- 3rd place finish in the 120-pound weight class

Draken Bennett- 5th place finish in the 138-pound weight class

Brendan Barton- 6th place finish in the 157-pound weight class

Max Heintz- 2nd place finish in the 190-pound weight class

Konnor Watkins- 4th place finish in the 285-pound weight class

Mid-Buchanan (Class 2)

Grant Schuster- 5th place finish in the 106-pound weight class

Spencer Cunningham- 3rd place finish in the 113-pound weight class

Ryder Coons- 3rd place finish in the 132-pound weight class

Colton Kirkham- 5th place finish in the 165-pound weight class

Zach Kelly- 4th place finish in the 175-pound weight class

Wade Stanton- 3rd place finish in the 190-pound weight class

Owen Stockbauer- 4th place finish in the 215-pound weight class

Seth Cruz- 3rd place finish in the 285-pound weight class

Hamilton (Class 1)

Alex Martin- 3rd place finish in the 113-pound weight class

Tennison Nixdorf- 6th place finish in the 120-pound weight class

Fisher Nixdorf- State champion in the 215-pound weight class

Dawson Miller- 2nd place in the 285-pound weight class

Plattsburg (Class 1)

Dakota Rankin- 4th place in the 215-pound weight class

Savannah (Class 2)

Creighton Cook- 6th place in the 120-pound weight class

Lincoln LaFave- 6th place in the 144-pound weight class

Cooper Burnsides- 2nd place in the 190-pound weight class

South Harrison (Class 1)

Jarrett Eivins- 5th finish in the 285-pound weight class

West Platte (Class 1)

Peyson Chandler- 6th place finish in the 150-pound weight class

Lane Scott- 5th place finish in the in the 215-pound weight class

