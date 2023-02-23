Lafayette's Greiner wins 165 bout, earns second state championship

(COLUMBIA, Mo.) Lafayette senior Jay Greiner is the Class 2 165-pound state champion.
Greiner won his championship bout via pin fall and defeated a previously unbeaten Blair Oaks wrestler.
Here are other top finishers from Class 1 & 2 Boys and Class 1 Girls:
Girls:
Benton (Class 1)
Tatum Levendahl- 2nd place finish in 140-pound weight class
Cameron (Class 1)
Justice Brewer- State champion in the 155-pound weight class
Hollie Hedgpeth- 2nd place finish in the 235-pound weight class
Chillicothe (Class 1)
Yoo Lee- 2nd place finish in 120-pound weight class
Gallatin (Class 1)
Karydon Jones- 4th place finish in 145-pound weight class
Lafayette (Class 1)
Makenna Alden- 5th place finish in 100-pound weight class
Lathrop (Class 1)
Jordan Diercks- 6th place finish in 120-pound weight class
McKayla Knight- 5th place finish in 135-pound weight class
Sierra Brassfield- 3rd place finish in 140-pound weight class
Lawson (Class 1)
Jordyn Smith- 6th place finish in 110-pound weight class
Mid-Buchanan (Class 1)
Delanie Smith- State champion in the 105-pound weight class
Kalli Schuster- State champion in the 135-pound weight class
North Andrew (Class 1)
Jaclyn Riedinger- 5th place finish in 125-pound weight class
Polo (Class 1)
Valorie Gabrielli- 6th place finish in 145-pound weight class
Savannah (Class 1)
Jade Brundige- State champion in the 100-pound weight class
Boys:
Benton (Class 2)
Bishop Rush- 2nd place finish in the 150-pound weight class
Cameron (Class 2)
Dylan Pratt- 4th place finish in the 106-pound weight class
Caleb Husch- State champion in the 126-pound weight class
Chase Short- State champion in the 138-pound weight class
Gage Jones- 4th place finish in the 150-pound weight class
Chillicothe (Class 2)
Carter Shipers- 6th place finish in the 113-pound weight class
Brock Miller- 6th place finish in the 190-pound weight class
Gallatin (Class 1)
Eli Sperry- 4th place finish in the 106-pound weight class
Logan Bottcher- 6th place finish in the 175-pound weight class
Gabriel Parker- 3rd place finish in the 285-pound weight class
Lafayette (Class 2)
Jay Greiner- State champion in the 165-pound weight class
Jackson Perkins- 3rd place finish in the 175-pound weight class
Lathrop (Class 1)
Garrett Beane- State champion in the 106-pound weight class
Gage DeShon- 4th place finish in the 120-pound weight class
Keaton Coots- 6th place finish in the 144-pound weight class
Lawson (Class 1)
Conner Menke- 4th place finish in the 144-pound weight class
Maryville (Class 2)
Kort Watkins- 4th place finish in the 285-pound weight class
Maysville (Class 1)
Cooper Berry- 3rd place finish in the 120-pound weight class
Draken Bennett- 5th place finish in the 138-pound weight class
Brendan Barton- 6th place finish in the 157-pound weight class
Max Heintz- 2nd place finish in the 190-pound weight class
Konnor Watkins- 4th place finish in the 285-pound weight class
Mid-Buchanan (Class 2)
Grant Schuster- 5th place finish in the 106-pound weight class
Spencer Cunningham- 3rd place finish in the 113-pound weight class
Ryder Coons- 3rd place finish in the 132-pound weight class
Colton Kirkham- 5th place finish in the 165-pound weight class
Zach Kelly- 4th place finish in the 175-pound weight class
Wade Stanton- 3rd place finish in the 190-pound weight class
Owen Stockbauer- 4th place finish in the 215-pound weight class
Seth Cruz- 3rd place finish in the 285-pound weight class
Hamilton (Class 1)
Alex Martin- 3rd place finish in the 113-pound weight class
Tennison Nixdorf- 6th place finish in the 120-pound weight class
Fisher Nixdorf- State champion in the 215-pound weight class
Dawson Miller- 2nd place in the 285-pound weight class
Plattsburg (Class 1)
Dakota Rankin- 4th place in the 215-pound weight class
Savannah (Class 2)
Creighton Cook- 6th place in the 120-pound weight class
Lincoln LaFave- 6th place in the 144-pound weight class
Cooper Burnsides- 2nd place in the 190-pound weight class
South Harrison (Class 1)
Jarrett Eivins- 5th finish in the 285-pound weight class
West Platte (Class 1)
Peyson Chandler- 6th place finish in the 150-pound weight class
Lane Scott- 5th place finish in the in the 215-pound weight class