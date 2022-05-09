Lafayette's Ryan and Compton qualify for the state golf tournament

(KANSAS CITY, Mo) The Class 3 District 4 Golf Tournament was held on Monday at Hodge Park Golf Course in Kansas City, Mo.
The Lafayette Irish with 5 golfers competing at the tournament, Samuel Ryan, Connor Zeit, Ethan Zeit, Caden Johnson, and Jackson Compton.
Ryan and Compton finished the day both shooting 92 on the course, and finished in the top 20 golfers in the tournament, clinching a spot in the State Tournament in Sedalia, Mo on May 16th-17th.
Sam Ryan shot a 49 Front-9 and then a 43 on the Back-9, while Jackson Compton shot a 46 on the Front-9 and on the Back-9.
"The front nine was really tough. I struggled, I got my own head. Golf's a tough game, it got to me. And then I finished strong," said Ryan. "Pretty proud of the way I finished and that was a good note to finish off on".
"Yeah, really, it's fun you know, all the competition and everything so many schools you get to see like where you're at in the area based off your talent. So it's really fun getting to meet new people and play with new people and stuff like that," said Compton. "Sam qualified last year but I didn't, I missed the cut last year. So it would mean a lot if both of us got to qualify.