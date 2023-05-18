Lathrop beats Bulldogs to win first-ever district championship

(LATHROP, Mo.) For the first time in program history, the Lathrop Mules baseball team has won a district championship.
The Mules defeated East Buchanan, 2-1, in the Class 3 District 15 title game.
Lathrop took a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning and tacked on another run in the seventh to take a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the inning.
East Buchanan scored one run in the seventh and loaded the bases with two outs, but Mules' senior pitcher Carson Carver recorded the third and final out.
Lathrop will host Tri-County on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the sectional round.