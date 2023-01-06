 Skip to main content
LeBlond defeats Hornets in MEC showdown

LB beats Chillicothe

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles girls basketball team defeated Chillicothe, 50-42, and snapped a 10-year losing streak to the Hornets in the process.

The #2 team in Class 2 trailed Chillicothe, 26-21, at the break, but in the second half, the Golden Eagles outscored the Hornets, 29-16.

LeBlond senior Tatum Studer went for 18 points in the win.

Chillicothe, who is receiving votes in the Class 4 poll, had Jessica Reeter score 19 points in the loss.

The Golden Eagles are 12-0 and the Hornets sit at 7-3.

