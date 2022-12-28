LeBlond Girls advance to Leblond Holiday Tournament Championship Game

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A very low scoring game as the LeBlond Eagles hosted the North Andrew Cardinals in Game 2 of the LeBlond Holiday Tournament.
The first Quarter North Andrew held the lead with help from Madison Lillard's 2 3-pointers. But the 2nd quarter Bishop LeBlond putting it all together.
LeBlond with help from Kaleigh Ziesel's 6 points gave them the lead.
Halftime
LeBlond had 3 players score in the first half, Shae Lewis, Emma Raines and Ziesel.
North Andrew had 4 players with points, Lillard, Riley Walker, Brylie Brinks, and Cassidy Brittain.
The 2nd half, LeBlond able to pull away and win this matchup 38-21.
Lewis finished with 11 points.
Ziesel finished with 7 points.
And Tatum Studer and Raines both finished with 7 points.
Bishop LeBlond will take on Savannah Thursday for the Girls Tournament Title Game.