LeBlond Girls advance to Leblond Holiday Tournament Championship Game

LeBlond Girls Basketball

Girls Golden Eagles get the win over the Cardinals in the Leblond holiday tourney

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A very low scoring game as the LeBlond Eagles hosted the North Andrew Cardinals in Game 2 of the LeBlond Holiday Tournament.

The first Quarter North Andrew held the lead with help from Madison Lillard's 2 3-pointers. But the 2nd quarter Bishop LeBlond putting it all together.

LeBlond with help from Kaleigh Ziesel's 6 points gave them the lead.

Halftime 

LeBlond had 3 players score in the first half, Shae Lewis, Emma Raines and Ziesel.

North Andrew had 4 players with points, Lillard, Riley Walker, Brylie Brinks, and Cassidy Brittain.

The 2nd half, LeBlond able to pull away and win this matchup 38-21.

Lewis finished with 11 points.

Ziesel finished with 7 points.

And Tatum Studer and Raines both finished with 7 points.

Bishop LeBlond will take on Savannah Thursday for the Girls Tournament Title Game.

