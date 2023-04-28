LeBlond Girls Basketball honored with Resolution from Missouri House of Representatives

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Bishop LeBlond Girls Basketball Team was awarded the 2023 Missouri Resolution on Friday.
"I think it shows a lot about this team and that we really worked hard. And everybody's noticing that we put in the work every single day. And I think it's just great that we're getting all these awards. It really means a lot to me and this team," said LeBlond Senior, Shae Lewis.
The Team received the Certificate of Recognition after their impressive 2nd place finish at the State Tournament this season with a record of 28-4 including a District Championship.
Missouri State Rep. Brenda Shields and Rep. Bill Falkner met with the team to personally hand them the certificate of recognition for the 2023 Missouri Resolution.
"It's just tangible validation that we worked really hard and that our season ended kind of well. It was fun along the ride, but it's just nice to have this memory and accomplishments in like, certificate form," said LeBlond Senior, Tatum Studer.
"It means a lot to have the State Representatives come and present this resolution to us today. Brenda Shields had a lot of great words to say to our future leaders, and all these women on this team are definitely deserving of this," said LeBlond Head Coach, Jackie Steltenpohl.