LeBlond Girls Basketball wins Season Opener

LeBlond Shae Lewis at the Free Throw Line
Leblond wins 1st game of season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles hosted the Lathrop Mules in the first regular season game of the year.

Bishop LeBlond jumped out quickly to a 9-2 lead at the end of the 1st. 

It was the 2nd quarter that the Eagles settled in and went to work. LeBlond scored 19 points in the 2nd quarter to take a big lead at the break.

Bishop LeBlond ended up winning this one 44-14, with help from Tatum Studer's 17 points, Kaleigh Ziesel 10 points, and Shae Lewis 8 points.

LeBlond will will host St. Joseph Christian on December 6th in their next home game.

