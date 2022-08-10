LeBlond, not satisfied and wanting more this season | Pigskin Preview Bishop LeBlond

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The first few seasons of 8-man football for Bishop LeBlond consisted of a lot of growing pains.
There were struggles but it all started paying off last season but they're not satisfied with the past.
It's about getting better now.
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The first few seasons of 8-man football for Bishop LeBlond consisted of a lot of growing pains.
There were struggles but it all started paying off last season but they're not satisfied with the past.
It's about getting better now.
Check out up-to-date local high school and college sports scores right here on KQ2.com