LeBlond wins Class 3 state title, T. Johnston wins individual state championship

(NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo.) For the fifth time in program history, the Bishop LeBlond boys golf team claims a state championship.
The Golden Eagles won the Class 3 state title Tuesday afternoon with a two-day score of 622 (309 & 313).
LeBlond beat Logan Rogersville by 10 strokes. The state title marks the program's fifth overall and fourth in five seasons. LeBlond's first title came in 2016.
On the individual side, junior Timothy Johnston wins the Class 3 state tournament with a two-day score of 145— Round 1 73 and Round 2 72.
LeBlond's Sam Schoeberl finished seventh with a two-day score of 153— Round 1 76 and Round 2 77. Patrick Johnston came in T-9th with a two-day score of 155— Round 1 74 and Round 2 81. Davis Jungbluth came in T-34th with a two-day score of 169— Round 1 86 and Round 2 83.
Other Class 3 scores today:
Benton- Kamden Morlock (T-24th)
Cameron- Brady Stice (12th)
Chillicothe- Jackson Trout (T-14th); James Mathew (T-34th)
Maryville- Jack Dinsale (T-22nd); Ethan Scott (T-52nd)
Savannah- Zachary Merritt (T-30th)