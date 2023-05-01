Leblond Wins Conference Championship, Jungbluth finishes in 1st

(CAMERON, Mo) MEC Teams looked to dethrone Bishop LeBlond as Conference Champions in the MEC Golf Tournament on Monday.
But the Golden Eagles able to come out on top once again.
Bishop LeBlond finished 1st as a team, shooting 306, beating 2nd place by 45 strokes.
4 out of 5 LeBlond golfers finished in the top 10 for the day.
FINAL STATS:
Team:
1. Bishop LeBlond - 306
2. Maryville - 345
3. Chillicothe - 347
Individual:
1. Davis Jungbluth (LeBlond) - 74
T2. Sam Schoeberl (LeBlond) - 76
T2. Brady Stice (Cameron) - 76
4. Tim Johnston (LeBlond) - 77
T5. Pat Johnston (LeBlond) - 79
T5. Kamden Morlock (Benton) -79
T7. Jackson Trout (Chillicothe) -81
T7. James Matthew (Chillicothe) -81
T9. Dylan Groomer (Maryville) - 84
T9. Ethan Scott (Maryville) - 84