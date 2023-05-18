LeBlond wins district championship in double overtime

(FAUCETT, Mo) The rivalry matchup between LeBlond and Mid-Buchanan Soccer was alive and well on Thursday afternoon.
This match marked the 2nd meeting between these two programs this season, with LeBlond winning the 1st match 1-0.
Thursday's match was as physical as they come, as both teams kept putting pressure on the middle of the field.
At the 21:40 minute mark in the 1st half, Kendall Cathcart was fouled inside the penalty box, giving LeBlond the PK.
Cathcart was able to capitalize as she put it into the back of the net for the go-ahead goal to take a 1-0 lead.
With under 3:30 left in the 1st half, Jordan Thornton was fouled in the penalty box. Mid-Buchanan's Emily Parrott scored on the PK as she scored on the bottom right corner of the goal.
That was all of the scoring in regulation, as these two teams battled it out in an instant classic match.
It wasn't until the 2nd Overtime when the game winning goal found the net.
With 2:24 left in the 2nd OT, Freshman Kendall Cathcart sent a pass into the box that found fellow Freshman Katie Sego for the goal. Sego putting everything on the line as she was able to get it by Mallie Lieffring for the score.
"it was such a big relief. I did not want to go into penalty kicks. And I'm just happy we got the goal at the end," said Sego.
"We knew going into it that we beat them once. with we knew it was going to be an equally challenging match. And so we knew we couldn't take anything lightly or for granted. So we just came in with the mentality that we wanted to win. And it ended up being, who wanted it more at the end," said, LeBlond Senior Tatum Studer.