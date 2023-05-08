LeBlond Wins Districts, Benton, Savannah send Golfers to Class 3 State Tournament

(RICHMOND, Mo) The Class 3 District 4 Tournament was held at the Shirkey Golf Course on Monday and 7 local area teams looked to have their golfers qualify for state.
Bishop LeBlond coming in has won the District Championship for the last 7 years and the Golden Eagles were able to add on to that streak.
"I was just hitting a lot of fairways keeping them play. Yeah, just didn't really make many errors today, sorted out with a bogey on the first hole and then kind of made a birdie on the second and just calm things down from there," said LeBlond's, Tim Johnston.
LeBlond was able to win once again, beating 2nd place Barstow by 15 strokes.
Benton also sending 1 golfer to the State Tournament, Freshman Kamden Morlock.
"It feels pretty good that I made it," said Morlock. "I know my first tournament on the first tee box my heart was through the roof. It was crazy. But I think mentally I've gotten better to adjust after a bad hole. I've kind of learned to forgot about it".
The top 20 golfers and Top 2 teams qualify for State.
Team Results: Top 2 Teams automatically Qualify 4 golfers each
1 - LeBlond (301)
2 - Barstow (316)
Individual Results from State Qualifying area golfers:
1 - Tim Johnston (LeBlond): 72 (+1)
2 - Patrick Johnston (LeBlond): 73 (+2)
T-4 - Sam Schoeberl (LeBlond): 76 (+5)
T-4 - Jackson Trout (Chillicothe): 76 (+5)
T-7 - Jack Dinsdale (Maryville): 78 (+7)
T-7 - Zachary Merritt (Savannah): 78 (+5)
T-10 - Brady Stice (Cameron): 79 (+8)
12 - Davis Jungbluth (LeBlond): 80 (+9)
T-16 - James Matthew (Chillicothe): 84 (+13)
T-20 - Kamden Morlock (Benton): 86 (+15)
T-20 - Ethan Scott (Maryville): 86 (+15)
The golfers listed will compete at the Class 3 State Tournament next week.