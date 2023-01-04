LeBlond's Perry signs NLI with William Jewell

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Bishop LeBlond Senior, Paige Perry made it official Wednesday afternoon that she would continue her Dance Career in College.
Perry signing her National Letter of Intent to join William Jewell's Dance Program.
Perry has been a vital member of LeBlond's Dance Program for the last few years, including helping LeBlond win 2 State Titles.
Perry says she never really thought about being on a Dance Team in College, but once she made a trip to William Jewell, She knew she wanted to continue.
"I kind of put the thought in my head that I wasn't ever going to do any sport in college. It wasn't until I actually went to William Jewell that I decided that I was going to dance in College," said Perry. "I just went to the campus, and I just fell in love with the campus, I love the Dance Team Coach, I love the Dance Team. It just felt like home"