LeBlond's Schoeberl wins Individual State, Team takes Runner-Up

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
237 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL KANSAS

JOHNSON KS            LINN KS               MIAMI

IN NORTHEAST KANSAS

ATCHISON KS           LEAVENWORTH           WYANDOTTE

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL MISSOURI

COOPER                HOWARD                PETTIS
SALINE

IN NORTH CENTRAL MISSOURI

CALDWELL              CARROLL               CHARITON

IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI

BUCHANAN              CLINTON

IN WEST CENTRAL MISSOURI

BATES                 CASS                  CLAY
HENRY                 JACKSON               JOHNSON MO
LAFAYETTE             PLATTE                RAY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADRIAN, ATCHISON, BELTON, BOONVILLE,
BRAYMER, BRECKENRIDGE, BRUNSWICK, BUTLER, CAMERON, CARROLLTON,
CLINTON, CONCORDIA, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, FAYETTE, FORT LEAVENWORTH,
GLADSTONE, GLASGOW, HAMILTON, HARRISONVILLE, HIGGINSVILLE,
INDEPENDENCE, KANSAS CITY, KANSAS CITY KANSAS, KEARNEY,
KEYTESVILLE, LA CYGNE, LANSING, LATHROP, LAWSON, LEAVENWORTH,
LENEXA, LEXINGTON, LIBERTY, LOUISBURG, MARSHALL, MOUND CITY,
NEW FRANKLIN, ODESSA, OLATHE, OSAWATOMIE, OVERLAND PARK, PAOLA,
PARKVILLE, PLATTE CITY, PLATTSBURG, PLEASANT HILL, PLEASANTON,
POLO, RAYMORE, RICH HILL, RICHMOND, RIVERSIDE, SALISBURY,
SEDALIA, SHAWNEE, ST. JOSEPH, ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT, STANLEY,
WARRENSBURG, WEATHERBY LAKE, WESTON, AND WINDSOR.

Weather Alert

...Strong winds will impact portions of northeastern Buchanan,
southeastern Andrew and southwestern DeKalb Counties through 1045 PM
CDT...

At 1001 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong winds
over St. Joseph, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
St. Joseph, Country Club Villa, Country Club, Stewartsville,
Clarksdale, Easton, Cosby and Helena.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 29 between mile markers 43 and 55.
Interstate 229 between mile markers 0 and 12.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for
northwestern Missouri.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

LeBlond's Schoeberl wins Individual State, Team takes Runner-Up

  • Updated
  • 0
Bishop LeBlond with 2nd place trophy

Bishop LeBlond posing for a photo after receiving their 2nd place finish

(SEDALIA, Mo) Day 2 and the final day of the Class 3 State Golf Tournament as Bishop LeBlond comes in trying to defend their state title while being in a tight race with Father Tolton.

Not only was the team in a tight race, but one of the LeBlond golfers was competing for 1st place individually and he came into the day at even par.

"And that doesn't surprise me really, at any given time any one of these four kids five kids could play and win a tournament that's just kind of how they are. I mean they're all really good players," said Bishop LeBlond Head Coach, Mitch Girres.

LeBlond only one stroke back coming into the day needing a strong outing to finish in the lead and repeat as State Champions.

But Father Tolton was able to pull away on the Back-9 and Bishop LeBlond finished 41 strokes over par to come in 2nd place in State.

 

"We played solid golf, not as good the second day as we would've wanted to, but just to get second and hopefully we'll be back next year," said Bishop LeBlond Sophomore, Davis Jungbluth.

The one LeBlond golfer competing for an individual state title, Junior Sam Schoeberl.

He came into today sitting at even par and needing to keep that going into day 2 to win state.

Schoeberl found himself sitting with a small lead going into the 18th hole, and after a Bogey, Schoeberl came away as the CO-Champion in the Class 3 State Golf Tournament. 

"Winning state today was a dream come true. It's something I never thought I could even do and all the hard work and everything just paid off today. Next year I'm looking to defend my title," said Schoeberl. 

Schoeberl is the first LeBlond golfer to win a state title individually since 2018, but Schoeberl and the other 4 LeBlond golfers (Tim Johnston, Pat Johnston, Davis Jungbluth, and Elijah Spencer) all going home with some hardware after the teams 2nd place finish.

