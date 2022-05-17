LeBlond's Schoeberl wins Individual State, Team takes Runner-Up

(SEDALIA, Mo) Day 2 and the final day of the Class 3 State Golf Tournament as Bishop LeBlond comes in trying to defend their state title while being in a tight race with Father Tolton.
Not only was the team in a tight race, but one of the LeBlond golfers was competing for 1st place individually and he came into the day at even par.
"And that doesn't surprise me really, at any given time any one of these four kids five kids could play and win a tournament that's just kind of how they are. I mean they're all really good players," said Bishop LeBlond Head Coach, Mitch Girres.
LeBlond only one stroke back coming into the day needing a strong outing to finish in the lead and repeat as State Champions.
But Father Tolton was able to pull away on the Back-9 and Bishop LeBlond finished 41 strokes over par to come in 2nd place in State.
"We played solid golf, not as good the second day as we would've wanted to, but just to get second and hopefully we'll be back next year," said Bishop LeBlond Sophomore, Davis Jungbluth.
The one LeBlond golfer competing for an individual state title, Junior Sam Schoeberl.
He came into today sitting at even par and needing to keep that going into day 2 to win state.
Schoeberl found himself sitting with a small lead going into the 18th hole, and after a Bogey, Schoeberl came away as the CO-Champion in the Class 3 State Golf Tournament.
"Winning state today was a dream come true. It's something I never thought I could even do and all the hard work and everything just paid off today. Next year I'm looking to defend my title," said Schoeberl.
Schoeberl is the first LeBlond golfer to win a state title individually since 2018, but Schoeberl and the other 4 LeBlond golfers (Tim Johnston, Pat Johnston, Davis Jungbluth, and Elijah Spencer) all going home with some hardware after the teams 2nd place finish.