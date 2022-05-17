LeBlond's Schoeberl wins Individual State, Team takes Runner-Up

Weather Alert

...Strong winds will impact portions of northeastern Buchanan, southeastern Andrew and southwestern DeKalb Counties through 1045 PM CDT... At 1001 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong winds over St. Joseph, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... St. Joseph, Country Club Villa, Country Club, Stewartsville, Clarksdale, Easton, Cosby and Helena. This includes the following highways... Interstate 29 between mile markers 43 and 55. Interstate 229 between mile markers 0 and 12. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for northwestern Missouri. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH