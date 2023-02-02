Lingle signs NLI to Kansas Wesleyan University

(DEARBORN, Mo.) North Platte Panthers senior Shelby Lingle signed her national letter of intent Thursday to continue running in college at Kansas Wesleyan.
Lingle, a part of state champion track teams, says she originally went out for the sport as an extra, but found some success.
"It wasn't my main sport, I just did it to stay in shape for basketball but then it turned into, like, my favorite sport. So the last two years definitely was something watching my sister and my best friend go, something I really wanted to do. Last summer I went visit. I loved the people loved everything I got to meet the team, loved all of them,” Lingle says.