Lions Ray signs NLI with MidAmerica Nazarene

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) St. Joseph Christian School Senior, Blake Ray signed his National Letter of Intent on Monday with MidAmerica Nazarene.
Ray has been a key piece for the Lions baseball program throughout his high school career, including helping them to a 2nd place finish in the District Tournament during his Junior Season.
The SJCS Senior still has his senior baseball season to go, but after High School he will go play for the Pioneers Baseball Program at MidAmerica Nazarene.
"They treated me like family, like I've been there my whole life. They knew exactly what to say, they knew exactly how to treat me," said Ray. "This is the best thing I've ever done so far. And it's really exciting".
While he is excited for his future, he still has a couple of goals he wants to accomplish in his senior year with the Lions.
"I'd just like to play the best I can and to hit about .500 this year. I hit about .460 last year and I really want to take that next step," said Ray.