Loehnig embraces challenges of playing two sports in the same season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A lot of high school athletes play multiple sports throughout the school year.
But one Benton sophomore is playing multiple sports in the same season.
“Even for an older girl that would be hard to do, so her being able to organize her schedule enough as a sophomore to go to both just shows how mature she really is,” said Benton Head Coach, Lauryn Doolan.
“It’s really fun. I think both my coaches have been super great about it,” said Benton Sophomore, Emma Loehnig.
Emma Loehnig has been a varsity player for the cardinals volleyball team since her freshman year.
And this year she decided to take her talents to the golf course as well.
“It’s just kind of been like a family sport. My whole family has played it, and they just have always been like ‘why don’t you do golf’ and I never thought I could dual, and when I found out I could, i was like well why not”
In her first season of golf, Loehnig didn’t just play, she competed well, as she qualified for the Class 2 District 4 Tournament.
“It was definitely a learning experience, it’s not like a regular tournament, there are a lot more people, it’s very different. I am just going to take this as a learning experience for next year,” said Loehnig.
But it isn’t easy balancing two different sports in the same season. Sometimes, you have to miss a practice or two.
“It’s definitely been different, it’s been challenging her missing just a few practices but I think she’s balanced it very well,” Doolan said.
For the Volleyball court, Loehnig has moved positions a few times in the last two seasons, but she is a key part of this squad who is looking to put it all together and make a class 3 state run.
“Anything I ask her to do she’ll go out there and do it, she is always working hard and hustling after every single ball that’s not even a question, Definitely that work horse we need on the team,” said Doolan.
While volleyball continues into playoffs and the golf season officially ends, Loehnig says she's happy about her decision to play both. And it doesn’t seem she plans on stopping any time soon.
“I didn’t do it my freshman year cause I didn’t think I could but this year I'm super glad I did and I will definitely be doing it next year because I love both sports,” said Loehnig.