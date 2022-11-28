Long-time referee officiates his final game

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) We talk a lot about the players, the coaches, the teams and rightfully so.
However, over the weekend, one long-time referee put on the whistle for the final time capping off an incredible run.
For 24 years Don Willis has officiated high school football games refereeing some big time games.
On Saturday, Willis officiated the final football game of his career before the 8-man football semifinal round game between LeBlond and Sweet Springs.
The teams took a moment to honor the long-time official.
Over the years Willis and his crew officiated 24 playoff games, seven district championships, four state semifinals, two eight-man title games, including the final game played in the dome in St. Louis and also, four eight-man all-star games.
He has been a big advocate for young people to get involved in officiating because just like he is, a lot of officials are retiring.
It's a job he cares deeply about so on Saturday, in a fitting way, Willis finished the day with the game ball in his hands before making that final walk off the field.