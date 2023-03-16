Longtime Polo pastor, coach Wally Aubrey passes away after battle with illness

(POLO, Mo.) Longtime Polo Christian Church pastor and Polo girls' basketball head coach Wally Aubrey passed away this week.
Aubrey, 57, passed away after a battle with an illness.
He served as the pastor at Polo Christian Church since 1995.
Aubrey was named the District Coach of the Year this past season for Class 2 District 15 girls basketball.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM, Saturday evening, at the Polo High School Gymnasium. The public is invited to a live stream of memorial services at 3:00 PM, Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the Polo High School Gymnasium. The live stream will also be available on Wally's Facebook page.
The family's wish was for the funeral to be held at the church. Due to seating capacity and parking at the church, the church will be reserved for family only. The service will be live streamed to the Polo High School Gymnasium beginning at 3 PM, Sunday for the public and on Wally's Facebook page.