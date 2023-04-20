Madison returns to Lafayette as Head Girls Basketball Coach

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Lafayette Twitter announcing on Thursday that they have hired Ryan Madison as the Girls High School Head Basketball Coach.
Madison returns to Lafayette after 5 years away.
During Madison's first stint with Lafayette (2010-2018) he had a career record of 124-82.
Madison started coaching in 2002-2003 at Albany High School, from there he coached at Stanberry. After leaving Lafayette after the 2018 season, he went on and coached at Bolivar, Capital City High School and Neosho.
Throughout his coaching career, he has won 3 District Championships, the Northwest Region Coach of the Year (2010 with Lafayette) and is a 3 time District Coach of the Year.
This past season, Lafayette finished 10-18 falling in the Class 4 District 16 Semifinals.