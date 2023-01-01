Mahomes reaches 5,000 passing yards this season in Chiefs 27-24 win over Denver

(KANSAS CITY, Mo) With the 1-Seed still reachable in the AFC, The Chiefs needing outside help, but needing to also win out to have a chance at the 1-Seed.
The Chiefs taking on the Denver Broncos on New Year’s Day in the final home game of the regular season.
The Chiefs in their opening offensive drive was capped off with a 5-yard rushing Touchdown.
Nearing the end of the 1st Q, Patrick Mahomes got up limping after a hit to the knee on a pass attempt, he did not need trainers to look at it, and resumed playing.
At the end of the 1st Q Chiefs led the Broncos 6-0 after a bad hold on the PAT Caused for no Extra Point.
Kansas City able to stall the Broncos first drive in the 2nd half, Denver in 14 plays on offense only able to come away with a field goal.
6-3 Chiefs with 10:46 left in the 1st Half.
Chiefs in the Red Zone in their first Drive of the 2nd quarter, ends in a Justin Simmons Interception in the end zone.
That was Mahomes’ 12th interception of the season.
Kansas City Defense forced Denver to punt under 5 minutes in the half, but Kardarius Toney on the return fumbled and the Broncos recovered at the Chiefs 16-yard line.
The Chiefs woes continued once again on special teams this season.
Which led to a Russell Wilson 16-yard TD Run on the very next play, 10-6 Denver lead.
After the Denver Touchdown, Patrick Mahomes and the offense marched down the field to get back into the red zone by the 2-minute warning.
Mahomes finding Jerick McKinnon wide open for a 6-yard Touchdown pass, Chiefs lead 13-10 with 1:02 left in the Half.
McKinnon’s 7th touchdown reception on the season with at least 1 receiving touchdown in the last 5 games.
With time winding down. Kansas City forcing a fumble and recovering it with 0:11 left in the half.
Chiefs go into Halftime leading 13-10 after a missed Field Goal by Harrison Butker which would be credited to Denver as a blocked kick.
The 2nd half, the first scoring coming at 6:35 left In the 3rd Quarter, when Russell Wilson connects with Albert Okwuegbunam for the 25 yard score too take a 17-13 lead.
End of 3rd Quarter, Chiefs Trailed 17-13.
Chiefs take the lead back in the 4th quarter after a 17-yard touchdown reception by Blake Bell. Chiefs make the PAT and led 20-17.
L’Jarius Sneed picked off Russell Wilson in the Broncos next drive, and that set up a touchdown reception by Mckinnon. Chiefs lead 27-17.
Kansas City holds on to win this one 27-24 after a late Russell Wilson rushing touchdown.