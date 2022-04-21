 Skip to main content
Maryville finishes in 3rd Place at the Pony Express Baseball Tournament

  • Updated
Maryville Spoofhounds

Maryville Spoofhounds before the game against Benton

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) On Thursday, the Maryville Spoofhounds took on the Benton Cardinals in the Pony Express Baseball Tournament 3rd place game.

Maryville in the 1st inning, Cooper Loe hit a sac fly into Right Field and Connor Drake tagged up from 3rd base to score for a 1-0 lead in the 1st inning.

The Spoofhounds able to tack on 5 more runs before Benton was able to score a run.

Benton did bring in 3 runs in the 6th inning, but Maryville able to hold Benton off in the 7th inning to go on and win 6-4.

