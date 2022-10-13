Maryville prepares for State Golf

(MARYVILLE, Mo) The Maryville Spoofhounds girls Golf team punched their ticket as a team into Class 2 State after beating out the rest of their district.
"It's so exciting to go as a team," said Maryville Head Coach, Brenda Ricks.
"It feels amazing, I'm proud of all of us and I think we deserve it," said Maryville Junior, Casey Phillips.
"I think We've all got our groove back, got the rust off and we've been doing good," said Maryville Junior, Cailyn Auffert.
The 4 golfers that Maryville is sending to state, 3 Juniors, and 1 Freshman.
"It's awesome, I've got 7 juniors a freshman and a sophomore and so out of those 4 girls going to state, one of them is my freshman and that's totally exciting," said Ricks.
"The Upperclassmen, they've been great to me," Said Maryville Freshman, Alayna Pargas. This season has really been about learning and figuring out what its all going to be like, but it's really helped me understand how it is to play real golf."
And now they get a chance to try and bring back a top finish together, a goal many of these athletes have been aiming for.
"Yea, I'm really excited and happy for everybody on the team. I think that we've definitely put the work in. and every single person goes out 7 days a week and all the work paid off," said Maryville Junior, Lauren Jaster.
Maryville's top 4 golfers at districts combined for a tournament low 377. Beating out 2nd place by 3 strokes.
And it helps when one of your golfers wins the entire tournament on the individual side of things as well.
"I am very happy, I think last year I ended up 2nd so it's great to actually come in 1st this year. I'm just really happy," said Auffert.
And with how talented the entire roster is for this golf team, these 4 golfers headed to state. They seem prepared and a close knit group.
"I've just gotten to grow close to these girls, and I'm happy to call them my friends," said Pargas.
"We are all here for each other and having better people on our team has made everyone else better," said Jaster.
The Last time Maryville placed was 2011 in Class 1, finishing in 2nd, and they look to bring back a placement this year once again.