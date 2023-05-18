 Skip to main content
Maryville tops Savannah in extra innings, captures district championship

 Anthony Crane

(LATHROP, Mo.) It took 10 innings Thursday night, but the Maryville Spoofhounds are the Class 4 District 16 baseball champions.

Maryville defeated Savannah, 4-2, in 10 innings. 

The Spoofhounds scored one in the first and another in the second to build a 2-0 lead. Savannah answered with two runs in the bottom of the second and the scored stay the same until Maryville scored the game-winning runs in the 10th inning.

Maryville wins its first district championship since 2017 and will play Excelsior Springs in the sectional round.

