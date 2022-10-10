Maryville wins Districts, sends 4 to state, Savannah sends 1

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Class 2 District 4 Girls Golf Tournament was held at Moila Golf Course on Monday.
The Maryville Spoofhounds with 5 golfers participating at Districts.
Spoofhounds with a very good outing, finishing 1st as a team, beating out Booneville and St. Michael the Archangel who finished 2nd and 3rd.
"They know what it's like to go to state, but they haven't known what it's like to go as a team, so it's exciting," said Maryville Head Coach Brenda Ricks.
Maryville's 4 lowest golfers tallied for (377), 2nd place Booneville's lowest 4 combined for (380).
The Spoofhounds qualify 4 golfers as a team, which include:
Cailyn Auffert - (87), Finished in 1st place indiviudally
Lauren Jaster - (90)
Casey Phillips - (97)
Alayna Pargas - (103)
"I was really happy with how I kept my cool. I had a couple of bad holes but being able to overcome those and keep playing was really big for me," said Maryville Freshman Alayna Pargas.
"I think last year I ended up second. So it's great to be able to actually come in first this year and didn't really know what it was coming into it because I know there's other good teams here so I'm just overall happy," said Maryville Junior Cailyn Auffert.
Maryville's 5th golfer of the day, Ainsley Watkins (122) missed the cut, but despite an early rough patch, the Maryville Junior was able to rebound and finish strong.
Savannah also sending one golfer to state, Mollee Olszowka T-3 (90) qualifies for yet another State Tournament.
Savannah Scores:
Olszowka - (90)
Hadlee McManus - (116)
Amaya Hammond - (122)
Grace Briner - (123)
"I'm pretty proud of myself, I feel like I could of done a little better but I'm happy with how I came out," said Olszowka.
Lafayette and Benton also having golfers participating at the District Tournament. Both teams golfers missing out on the cut.
Benton: Lafayette:
Taaliyah Hale - (122) Makenzie Leake - (124)
Emma Loehnig - (126) Anika Taylor - (141)
Peachey Benz - (126)