Maysville falls in State Semifinals, will play for 3rd place in State on Tuesday

(OZARK, Mo) The Maysville Wolverines made it to the Class 2 State Semifinals on Monday, but faced off against the undefeated #1 ranked Ash Grove.
Maysville was unable to get into any rhythm at the plate as they only managed to finish with 1 hit and 2 walks.
From the very 1st inning, Ash Grove showed why they are 24-0 and the #1 team in the state, scoring 7 runs on 4 hits.
Maysville tried to slow down the Ash Grove offense, but heading into the 3rd inning, the Wolverines found themselves down 10-0.
Maysville was unable to mount a comeback, falling 11-0.
But despite the loss, the Wolverines have a chance to finish their historic season with a win on Tuesday as they play in the Class 2 3rd place game.
"I'm just proud of the boys for for one being here and working hard to we didn't give up you know our dugout was still chattering and chirping and we just were just soaking it all in and just like I said being down here is an amazing experience so just proud of them from getting here and then putting up the fight they did. Now we have to flush it and you know, we don't want to go 0-2, so the boys are still hungry for that win down here so we're gonna get after it," said Maysville Head Coach, Dakota Dunlap.
The Wolverines will take on Chaffee, who lost their State Semifinal game 11-5 on Monday.