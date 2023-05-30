Maysville finishes 4th in Class 2 State Baseball

(OZARK, Mo) The Maysville Wolverines Baseball Team is in their 1st ever Class 2 State Final Four appearance and faced off against Chaffee in the 3rd place game on Tuesday.
This game was a pitching and defensive battle. Maysville's Dillon Willis started on the mound.
Willis pitched 6 shutout innings and only allowed 3 hits to the Red Devils. But on the other side, Red Devils starter Peyton Vaughn pitching 5 shutout innings and allowing only 2 Wolverine hits.
This game was scoreless through 6 innings with only 5 total hits. But in the 7th inning, the Red Devils were able to get a base hit which put 2 runners on base. After a mound visit, the Wolverines intentionally walked the next batter, setting up a bases loaded with 0 outs scenario.
The very next at-bat, a hit to 3rd where the Wolverines had a diving stop but there was not enough time to make a play at home, allowing the Red Devils to score on the walk-off.
Maysville fell 1-0 to Chaffee in the Class 2 State 3rd Place Game.
Despite the loss, Maysville had a very successful season. The 1st Maysville baseball program to make it to past Sectionals, and 1st to advance to the State Final Four.