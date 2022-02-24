Mendoza makes Lafayette history

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In this day and age of high school sports, it's hard to be truly the first to ever do something, but one Lafayette senior is able to say that now.
Lafayette wrestler Isa-Bella Mendoza will continue her wrestling career in college.
She signed her national letter of intent Wednesday to attend Chadron State College.
Mendoza became the first female wrestler at Lafayette to sign to the Division II level.
She says it was all about making a connection with the coach.
“I have to connect with the coach before anything, teammates or anything like that. I don't want to go in and just wrestle for some coach. I want them to actually want me because I think I am such a special and Jeffries, coach Jeffries, actually does,” Mendoza said.
In her wrestling career at Lafayette, Mendoza qualified for state on multiple occasions.
For her, the sport of wrestling has been an outlet and An opportunity to find a sport she loves and turn it into her passion along the way, too.
“Before I started wrestling, I was not, I would say in a good path. But since I've been wrestling, a lot of good things have came and come from a lot of friendships that I would definitely miss,” Mendoza said.