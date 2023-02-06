Mense signs NLI with William Jewell Football

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Nathan Mense signed his National Letter of Intent with William Jewell on Monday.
"Overall it was just the best fit," said Mense.
The Central High School Senior received 1st Team All-Conference Offensive Lineman and 2nd Team All-Conference Defensive Lineman in his Senior Football Season.
Despite cherishing Baseball at a young age and most of his life, Mense will now keep his football career moving as he will head to the GLVC to play for the Cardinals.
"My biggest goal when I was younger was to play baseball, but it was really going into the Summer of my Junior year when I thought I could have a shot (at playing football), and then when I got into the recruiting process, it just kind of took off," said Mense.