MGA golf association tournament comes to St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Golf Association coming to town this weekend at the St. Joseph Country Club.
The Country Club hosted some of the best golfers from around the state and country, including some St. Joseph natives.
Bishop LeBlond's Davis Jungbluth, Sam Schoeberl took part during the afternoon tee times.
So did Brad Nurski, and new Missouri Western head golf coach Matt Thrasher.
Nurski and his partner Jeffery Johnston teeing off at 1:10 Sunday.
Thrasher and his partner Mark Korell started at 1:32 p.m.
The two said how important this tournament is for St. Joseph's recognition in the sport and a good chance for the younger golfers to come out and compete as well.
“Anytime you get to host an event of this magnitude, it's always a special feeling. You know, you get to talk to everybody, see everybody get to play your home golf course and hope they enjoy it and, you know, hopefully they come back,” Brad Nurski, MGA Golfer said.
“Another tournament that puts us on the map, you know, and what Steven Craig's doing with the facilities and, and what the future is very bright for Missouri Western St. Joe Country Club. I know it's a it's a basketball tournament, but it's still a great way to get experience with playing with older guys, you know, even though they're young and they're very talented, they're gonna learn a lot from the the parents that they're in,” Matt Thrasher, MGA Golfer
Some of the standings for some of the St. Joseph players, Bishop LeBlond’s Tim and Pat Johnston are tied for 13th with a couple groups including Nurski and Jeffrey Johnston.
Cameron Fore and Don Chancey five under par, tied with Thrasher and Mark Korrell.
More Leblond golfers, Sam Schoeberl and Davis Jungbluth finished the day at 2 over par.