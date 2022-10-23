 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon today to 1 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH THIS EVENING...

Well above normal temperatures and very gusty south winds
combined with very dry fuels and grasses will result in elevated
fire weather conditions today. Relative humidity is expected to
drop into the 40 to 50 percent range with south winds gusting up
to 45 mph.

Any fires that ignite will spread quickly and burn out of
control. Extreme caution should be exercised when operating
machinery around dry grass or stubble fields. Open burning should
be avoided. Conditions should improve after 1am as winds decrease
and relative humidity rises.

MIAA Women's Soccer: Bearcats clinch 3rd, Griffons clinch 8th

  • Updated
  • 0
MIAA Women's Soccer Championship
Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The regular season for the MIAA Women's Soccer season came to an end on Sunday.

Northwest got the 1-0 win over Missouri Western in the final match of the regular season.

Missouri Western finishes the regular season (5-9-4), while Northwest finishes (12-4-2).

But the seasons are not over for both of these squads, as both teams have clinched a spot in the MIAA Tournament.

Despite the loss in the final match the Griffons get a little bit of help from Rogers State who lost in their match allowing the Griffons to continue their season into the postseason.

Missouri Western comes in as the #8 seed and will travel to take on the #1 seed Central Missouri on October 30th at 1:00pm.

This is the Griffons 3rd-straight MIAA tournament appearance.

The Bearcats on the other end will head into the tournament as the #3 Seed and will host #6 seed Washburn. Game time is set for October 30th at 1:00pm.

Northwest finishes conference play with an 8-3 record, tying the school record for most MIAA wins in a single season. The Bearcats will host a quarterfinal match for the 2nd straight year and have now qualified for the MIAA Tournament for the 5th time since 2011.

