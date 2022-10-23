MIAA Women's Soccer: Bearcats clinch 3rd, Griffons clinch 8th

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The regular season for the MIAA Women's Soccer season came to an end on Sunday.
Northwest got the 1-0 win over Missouri Western in the final match of the regular season.
Missouri Western finishes the regular season (5-9-4), while Northwest finishes (12-4-2).
But the seasons are not over for both of these squads, as both teams have clinched a spot in the MIAA Tournament.
Despite the loss in the final match the Griffons get a little bit of help from Rogers State who lost in their match allowing the Griffons to continue their season into the postseason.
Missouri Western comes in as the #8 seed and will travel to take on the #1 seed Central Missouri on October 30th at 1:00pm.
This is the Griffons 3rd-straight MIAA tournament appearance.
The Bearcats on the other end will head into the tournament as the #3 Seed and will host #6 seed Washburn. Game time is set for October 30th at 1:00pm.
Northwest finishes conference play with an 8-3 record, tying the school record for most MIAA wins in a single season. The Bearcats will host a quarterfinal match for the 2nd straight year and have now qualified for the MIAA Tournament for the 5th time since 2011.