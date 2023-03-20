Michaels makes impact on Benton Girls Basketball Program

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Benton Cardinals Head Coach can be heard up and down the sideline. It might come off as too much at times, but it is genuine and his team feeds off of it.
“I mean, we wouldn't be here without him. The amount of work he's put into this, we owe it all to him. And we wouldn't be here without him and he’s family forever," said Benton Senior, Kelsey Johnson.
Chris Michaels, the Benton Girls Head Basketball Coach just wrapped up his 3rd year as head coach, coaching this years squad to a 2nd place finish at state.
This years senior group, a big piece of his family.
“You know, you're looking at my daughter's next to me, this, this hurts a lot, right? It hurts a lot. And it's gonna hurt for a while. But they're my world," said Michaels.
"I mean, this is my second dad. Anytime I have a problem with school or a boyfriend or friends, I just go talk to him and I wouldn't be here without him," said Benton Senior, Peyton Anderson.
Michaels has done incredible things with this Benton program, including 3 straight Final Four appearances, and even winning the St. Joseph Coach of the Year.
But he isn't just a coach to these players either, he wants them to succeed on and off the court.
“In four or five years, when you're questioning, who do I hire? They're right here. Right there in that locker room. You want somebody who's going to work for you every single day, they were Benton across the chest," said Michaels.
His demeanor can seem to be demanding, but it's not truly demanding. His love for Benton and the Southside isn't something new. he was in school with Benton's 2007 State Championship Team, and has all the support from those players.
“I'm just really happy for all the teams now that coach Michaels is doing it, he went to school with us. I'm really happy for him to see, you know, he saw our team do what we did. And now he is leading these teams, you know, back to back seasons to compete at that level is pretty special," said 2007 State Champion and Benton Alum, Mellissa Ellis.
"He's always kind of gave us our props for that. It was super cool to see him being the one leading that team now because we know him personally," said 2007 State Champion and Benton Alum, Alicia Bell. "It's exciting to see him thriving in something that meant something special to us as well.”
So when you watch a Benton game, you'll know exactly where he is and you'll know exactly how much passion he has for the Southside and the Benton Cardinals.
“He truly just loves the community, loves the school, loves everything. So you can really see that when he coaches, because he's pouring everything into it. He wants nothing best for all of his players, his team, he just wants to set them up for success, which is awesome to see," said Ellis.
"He just has the most energy and loving like he's brought so much love to this game for me and I'm sure for pay and he's made everyday enjoyable. have wanted to do with anybody else," said Johnson.