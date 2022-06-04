Mid-Buchanan finishes 4th in Class 1

(FENTON, Mo) The Mid-Buchanan Dragons tried to secure a third place finish in the Class 1 State Soccer Tournament and needed to get by Greenwood on Saturday.
"Every time these girls step on the field I'm extremely proud of them because they go out there and they give it their all," said Mid-Buchanan Head Coach Danielle Beers.
The first half not much happening for either team as Greenwood seemed to have the momentum early. But the final 15 minutes Mid-Buch changes that and takes over the momentum.
"You know, that's the kind of players that we want to create, great players that that leave it all out there and give 110% no matter what," said Beers.
The second half still 0-0 until Greenwood was able to score a goal. But Liv Moeckli didn't let the deficit stay too long.
"I don't know I was just hoping someone hit it. We really needed it. I'm glad that we battled so hard. I'm so glad that we made it this far and couldn't be any more proud," said Mid-Buchanan Sophomore, Liv Moeckli.
Just like Friday, Mid-Buchanan forcing another overtime game, and the heat was a factor as well today for both sides.
Greenwood ended up getting a score to win it in overtime, but Mid-Buchanan has nothing to be ashamed about this season.
"I'm just so proud of us and how much we were able to accomplish. You know, most of us have only been playing six months of our life. So it's just crazy. That we're even able to make it this far. And I think we had a great season and we should all be very proud," said Mid-Buchanan Senior Madison Meyer.
This dragons team finishing up their second year of the entire program, this team will lose a couple of seniors.
"I'm so glad we were able to be here and hopefully these younger classes, come back and do it again and are able to win at all. I'm so glad that we were able to do this my senior year and finish on a great note," said Meyer.
"They're amazing people. So it's gonna be really hard. But I know there's gonna be more amazing people coming up. But I would not want to start this program with any other team. So I'm so proud to do this together," said Moeckli.
But this team's young core is ready to get back into the Final Four and finish on a better note next year.
"Team chemistry is amazing and we're always improving. We just have to get the technique down and we'll be unstoppable," said Moeckli.
Mid-Buchanan finishes the season with a District Championship and a 4th Place Finish at State.