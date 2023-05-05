Mid-Buchanan tops Cardinals, wins school record 16th game of the season

(FAUCETT, Mo.) The Mid-Buchanan Dragons picked up their 16th win of the season with a victory against Benton Friday night.
The Dragons defeated the Cardinals, 2-0.
Mid-Buchanan jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the first 10 minutes of the first half and added the second and final goal with less than 40 seconds to go in the opening half.
The Dragons sit at 16-3-1 on the season with two games to go in the regular season. Mid-Buchanan will host Knob Noster on Monday.
The Cardinals sit at 8-9 with three games to go in the regular season and will travel to Kansas City East on Monday.