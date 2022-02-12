Mid-Buchanan wins 3rd straight District Title

(FAUCETT, Mo) The Mid-Buchanan Dragons Wrestling Team wins its third straight District Wrestling title after scoring a team total of 286 points and will send 13 wrestlers to the state tournament next weekend.
106 - Spencer Cunningham (1st)
113 - Dallas Grippando (1st)
120 - Ryder Coons (2nd)
126 - Clancey Woodward (3rd)
138 - Clayton Rotterman (3rd)
145 - Zander Kountz (3rd)
152- Nathan Hyde (1st)
160 - Colton Kirkham (1st)
170 - Zach Kelly (1st)
182 - Denton Biller (2nd)
195 - Wade Stanton (1st)
220 - Owen Stockbauer (2nd)
285 - Seth Cruz (1st)
The Albany Warriors will send two:
120 - Gavin Shoush (1st)
160 - Kyle Burke (4th)
The Lathrop Mules will send seven wrestlers to state:
106 - Gabe Provin (2nd)
113 - Gage DeShon (3rd)
126 - Kyler Simon (4th)
132 - Keaton Coots (2nd)
138 - Jaiden DeFries (1st)
145 - Quentin Umbaugh (2nd)
152 - Drystin Dotson (3rd)
The Lawson Cardinals will send seven:
106 - Owen Weatherspoon (4th)
120 - Laren Dietz (3rd)
132 - Dalton McNeal (4th)
160 - Keegan Holder (3rd)
182 - Tanner Leonard (1st)
195 - Xander Mavel (4th)
220 - Aidan Davis (4th)
The Maysville Wolverines will send five:
113 - Cooper Berry (2nd)
132 - Draken Bennett (3rd)
145 - Kaleb Jestes (1st)
152 - Brendan Barton (2nd)
170 - Coy Sobotka (3rd)
The North Andrew Cardinals will send two to state:
106 - Mattox Sybert (3rd)
126 - Dawson Fansher (1st)
The Plattsburg Tigers will send five:
138 - Joey Hofmeister (2nd)
145 - Caden McLallen (4th)
152 - Wyatt Moran (4th)
220 - Caleb McCartney (3rd)
285 - Trevor Rush (3rd)
The Rock Port Blue Jays will send two:
120 - Caleb Lucas (4th)
182 - Colten Stevens (3rd)
The Stanberry Bulldogs will send one wrestler:
285 - Austin Colvin (2nd)
The East Atchison Wolves will send two wrestlers to state:
170 - Bo Graves (4th)
195 - Aaron Schlueter (3rd)
The West Platte Blue Jays will send four:
138 - Peyson Chandler (4th)
160 - Cameron Williams (2nd)
182 - David Brown (4th)
195 - Lane Scott (2nd)