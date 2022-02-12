 Skip to main content
Mid-Buchanan wins 3rd straight District Title

  • Updated
  • 0
Mid-Buchanan sends 13 wrestlers to state
Mitchell Riberal

(FAUCETT, Mo) The Mid-Buchanan Dragons Wrestling Team wins its third straight District Wrestling title after scoring a team total of 286 points and will send 13 wrestlers to the state tournament next weekend. 

106 - Spencer Cunningham (1st)

113 - Dallas Grippando (1st)

120 - Ryder Coons (2nd)

126 - Clancey Woodward (3rd)

138 - Clayton Rotterman (3rd)

145 - Zander Kountz (3rd)

152- Nathan Hyde (1st)

160 - Colton Kirkham (1st)

170 - Zach Kelly (1st)

182 - Denton Biller (2nd)

195 - Wade Stanton (1st)

220 - Owen Stockbauer (2nd)

285 - Seth Cruz (1st)

The Albany Warriors will send two:

120 - Gavin Shoush (1st)

160 - Kyle Burke (4th)

The Lathrop Mules will send seven wrestlers to state:

106 - Gabe Provin (2nd)

113 - Gage DeShon (3rd)

126 - Kyler Simon (4th)

132 - Keaton Coots (2nd)

138 - Jaiden DeFries (1st)

145 - Quentin Umbaugh (2nd)

152 - Drystin Dotson (3rd)

The Lawson Cardinals will send seven:

106 - Owen Weatherspoon (4th)

120 - Laren Dietz (3rd)

132 - Dalton McNeal (4th)

160 - Keegan Holder (3rd)

182 - Tanner Leonard (1st)

195 - Xander Mavel (4th)

220 - Aidan Davis (4th)

The Maysville Wolverines will send five:

113 - Cooper Berry (2nd)

132 - Draken Bennett (3rd)

145 - Kaleb Jestes (1st)

152 - Brendan Barton (2nd)

170 - Coy Sobotka (3rd)

The North Andrew Cardinals will send two to state:

106 - Mattox Sybert (3rd)

126 - Dawson Fansher (1st)

The Plattsburg Tigers will send five:

138 - Joey Hofmeister (2nd)

145 - Caden McLallen (4th)

152 - Wyatt Moran (4th)

220 - Caleb McCartney (3rd)

285 - Trevor Rush (3rd)

The Rock Port Blue Jays will send two:

120 - Caleb Lucas (4th)

182 - Colten Stevens (3rd)

The Stanberry Bulldogs will send one wrestler:

285 - Austin Colvin (2nd)

The East Atchison Wolves will send two wrestlers to state:

170 - Bo Graves (4th)

195 - Aaron Schlueter (3rd)

The West Platte Blue Jays will send four:

138 - Peyson Chandler (4th)

160 - Cameron Williams (2nd)

182 - David Brown (4th)

195 - Lane Scott (2nd)

