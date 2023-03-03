Mid-Buchanan's Arambula signs NLI with Red Ravens

(FAUCETT, Mo) Mid-Buchanan Senior, Xavier Arambula made it official on Friday that he will be attending Coffeyville Community College to play Football.
The Dragons All-Purpose Back helped lead the team in his Senior season and was a key part of the team throughout high school.
Arambula says he is excited to join the program and get to work.
"It feels good. I've always wanted to play college football. I'm really grateful for the opportunity to play at the next level," said Arambula.
Once he went to the school for a visit, he knew it was a good fit.
"I went up their twice and it just felt like home, it felt like Mid-Buchanan. I knew it was the right fit, it's a small town, the coaches have been there forever, the community was great and a lot of people were at their games. It felt great," said Arambula.