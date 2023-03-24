Mid-Buchanan's Clark signs NLI with NCMC

(FAUCETT, Mo) Mid-Buchanan Senior, Joe Clark signed his National Letter of Intent on Friday to North Central Missouri College.
Clark will join the Pirates Basketball Program.
"They wanted me to come down there. I mean, great coaches and a great team. I like how they play. I like the style. So it's a great fit for me," said Clark.
The Dragons Senior says his dream has always to play college basketball, and once he took a visit, he knew he wanted to join the Pirates.
"I always wanted to keep playing as long as I can," Said Clark.
In his time at Mid-Buchanan Clark has jumped into the school record books.
- 1st in Defensive Charges taken
- Top-6 in Points scored
- 1,000+ points scored
- Multiple District Championships