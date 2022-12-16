 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mid-Buchanan's Davenport wins Class 2 Assistant Coach of the Year

  • Updated
  • 0
Rob Davenport
Mitchell Riberal

Mid-Buchanan Assistant Softball coach Rob Davenport wins Class 2 Assistant COY

(FAUCETT, Mo) Mid-Buchanan surprised one of their Assistant Softball Coaches on Tuesday with an award. 

The Dragons surprising Rob Davenport as the Class 2 Assistant Coach of the Year.

Davenport helped coach this years Mid-Buchanan Softball Team to a Class 2 State Quarterfinals appearance, including a 25-12 record and a District Championship. 

"He stepped up and was a volunteer for a softball and was just awesome and did everything above and beyond what an assistant coach does and was a big part of why we were so successful," said Mid-Buchanan Softball Head Coach, Megan Wyatt.

"It's really super cool and I've won some awards as a head coach. But this one's cool because this one means that that you meant a lot to whoever you were working for with and knowing that that she nominated me for that that that's really cool. It's really special," said Davenport.

Check out up-to-date local high school and college sports scores right here on KQ2.com 

Recommended for you