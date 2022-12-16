Mid-Buchanan's Davenport wins Class 2 Assistant Coach of the Year

(FAUCETT, Mo) Mid-Buchanan surprised one of their Assistant Softball Coaches on Tuesday with an award.
The Dragons surprising Rob Davenport as the Class 2 Assistant Coach of the Year.
Davenport helped coach this years Mid-Buchanan Softball Team to a Class 2 State Quarterfinals appearance, including a 25-12 record and a District Championship.
"He stepped up and was a volunteer for a softball and was just awesome and did everything above and beyond what an assistant coach does and was a big part of why we were so successful," said Mid-Buchanan Softball Head Coach, Megan Wyatt.
"It's really super cool and I've won some awards as a head coach. But this one's cool because this one means that that you meant a lot to whoever you were working for with and knowing that that she nominated me for that that that's really cool. It's really special," said Davenport.