Mid-Buchanan's Elms relieved of girls basketball coaching duties 

(FAUCETT, Mo.) Rod Elms guided the Mid-Buchanan girls basketball program to some of the best seasons in school history, but on Tuesday, the school district posted his job.
The school district has not released a statement or reason for Elms' dismissal, but KQ2 does know that Elms did not step down.
KQ2 reached out to the district and asked if there was a vote during a school board meeting to relieve Elms of his coaching duties, but we have not heard back at this time.
Elms has been the head coach for more than 10 years and led the Dragons to two state-runner up finishes in 2018 and 2019.
Since 2016, the Dragons have had one losing season and that was this past season with a record of 14-15, but Mid-Buchanan did make it to the district title game.
Elms is still employed as a teacher in the district.