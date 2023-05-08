Mid-Buchanan's Wahlgren signs NLI with Missouri Southern

(FAUCETT, Mo) On Monday, Mid-Buchanan Senior Jackson Wahlgren signed his National Letter of Intent.
Wahlgren signed with the Missouri Southern Lions Track and Field Team.
He has been a multi-sport athlete for the Dragons and he will join the Lions Track and Field team to throw Javelin.
The Mid Buch Senior just placed 2nd in Javelin in the District Track and Field Championship to advance to Sectionals this past week, and looks to next qualify for State.
We will have more on Wahlgren later this week.