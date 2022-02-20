Midwest Adaptive Sports helping grow the sport of skiing

(WESTON, Mo) When most people think of skiing, they think of standing on the ski's going down the slopes, but Midwest Adaptive Sports is helping give the sport a different look.
"Most of them are our wheelchair basketball team, all these kids have a disability of some sort.. And hopefully they're gonna learn to ski tonight," said Midwest Adaptive Sports, Stan Weston.
"Honestly it's just the thrill and being on the mountain, being able to do something, originally I thought it was only for people without disabilities that could walk, and to find a sport that you can do downhill. It's just the thrill of it to be honest," said Midwest Adaptive Skier, Elliott Murphy.
Sit down skiing is a way where those who are unable to stand-up ski can still hit the slopes.
"I think it's great to not just be able to do basketball, but to be able to come out here and ski," said Murphy.
As for any new sport someone tries out, it is difficult to get a hang of it right away.
"They think they're gonna pick it up in one night and be skiing down the big hill. It's like any sport, it doesn't work that way, you have to come back and practice and keep at it, and you can't give up," said Weston.
But Midwest Adaptive Sports has teamed up Platte County Outreach and Snow Creek to give these young athletes a chance to learn how to ski.
A lot of the adaptive skiers were first timers in their most recent ski day.
"I'm expecting a lot of development, a lot of learning, but I think they'll get the hang of it really fast," said Murphy.
And some did learn fast as they were able to go on the chairlifts on their first day.
Going on the chairlift is different as the skier's seat comes up and can slide over the lift chair, and then it can be latched from the outside of the chairlift to keep it from sliding off.
But while every sport is difficult, the hope for this time around is to get them to come out for a 2nd time.
"Experience I'm hoping for is that the first timers enjoy it and want to come back," said Weston.