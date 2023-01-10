Missouri Western beats the Tigers, snaps three game losing streak

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Western men's basketball team held Fort Hays State to just 15 first-half points Tuesday enroute to a 62-55 victory.
Missouri Western led 27-15 at the break and held off the Tigers in the second half to snap a three-game losing streak.
The Griffons were led by JaRon Thames—15 points and 11 rebounds. Julius Dixon added in 13 points, and Reese Glover put up 11 including three 3-pointers and tied the Griffons' record for career three-point shots made.
Missouri Western improves to 8-6 on the season and 4-4 in the MIAA. The Griffons visit Newman on Thursday for a men's and women's doubleheader beginning at 5:30.