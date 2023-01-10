 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Missouri Western beats the Tigers, snaps three game losing streak

  • Updated
  • 0
Missouri Western tops Tigers

Missouri Western tops Tigers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Western men's basketball team held Fort Hays State to just 15 first-half points Tuesday enroute to a 62-55 victory.

Missouri Western led 27-15 at the break and held off the Tigers in the second half to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Griffons were led by JaRon Thames—15 points and 11 rebounds. Julius Dixon added in 13 points, and Reese Glover put up 11 including three 3-pointers and tied the Griffons' record for career three-point shots made.

Missouri Western improves to 8-6 on the season and 4-4 in the MIAA. The Griffons visit Newman on Thursday for a men's and women's doubleheader beginning at 5:30.

Check out up-to-date local high school and college sports scores right here on KQ2.com 

Recommended for you