Missouri Western fires head football coach Matt Williamson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Missouri Western State University Director of Athletics Andy Carter announced Sunday that Matt Williamson will not return as head football coach for the 2023 season.
"After careful evaluation, we determined that a new direction was needed to help secure the future success of the program," said Carter. "We appreciate the service, commitment, and dedication that Matt, his family, and coaching staff have given to Missouri Western."
Williamson recently concluded his sixth season as the Griffons' head football coach, where he posted an overall 31-26 record, including a 29-26 mark in MIAA games. He previously served Missouri Western as an assistant coach, (2000-2006), graduate assistant (1997-98), and was a three-time All-MIAA and Honorable Mention All-American defensive lineman in 1995.
Missouri Western finished with a 5-6 record this season.
A national search for the next Missouri Western head football coach will begin immediately.