(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western State University has released their men's basketball 2022-23 schedule which includes an exhibition game in Kentucky.

The Griffons will head to Lexington to play the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday, October 30 for the first time in program history.

It will be the team's first Division I matchup since playing Arkansas in 2017.

Western's first game of the season is an exhibition game against Benedictine College in St. Joseph at 1 p.m.