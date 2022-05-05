Missouri Western Tennis back in NCAA Tournament for 1st time since 1998

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Missouri Western Griffons Tennis Team is having a season for the ages.
For the first time in more than two decades, the Griffons have a chance to compete in the NCAA Tournament.
"There's been a lot of hard work behind it, a lot of really good performances, especially as a team, we have individuals doing really well. But as a team, we've been doing really good overall," said Griffons Head Coach, Alejandro De La Torre.
"It's really cool to kind of break through and make that big jump and show that, like, we were a team to like to be scared of to play and to know that we're gonna fight for everything," said Griffons Tennis Player, Anya Chavez.
"I'm pretty proud of this team, because we're doing good this season," said Griffons Tennis Player, Anaís Peralta.
Last season, the Griffons fell in the MIAA Tournament and finished with a 12-6 record, but this year they have improved on that record to clinch an NCAA Tournament birth with a 17-5 record.
"I think that last year, we definitely still made some steps that were forward, but we just kind of fell short, just barely. And then this year, we've created a team that those steps are like, we can just take them in stride like we run and we take it in….. I think we just we've learned from the past, and we haven't made the mistakes again," said Chavez.
This team coming in with only 5 losses on the year, and are matching up in the 1st round against a team that they have already played against, dropping that match 4-3 to Harding University
"Every match that we want, we work hard to win and every match they won, they will have to win so so it's gonna be we have good matches every every, there's not a match, there's gonna be easy or possible. So it's gonna be a fun tournament," said De La Torre.
"We've seen how they play now. So we have a better understanding of how people certain people play, and we'll maybe we can go in with better strategy, as well as we kind of have that fire because we want to, we want to get the win, we want to take that win back," said Chavez.
It is safe to say that this team is ready and eager to compete and show what they can do on the big stage.
"We have the energy to play. We are ready. So we're just ready to start," said Peralta.
"We're excited to play and go do what we do best," said Chavez.