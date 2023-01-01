Missouri Western WBB gets a 45-point win on NYE, Griffons MBB fall by 1-point at home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The 2nd-biggest point differential in a win this season comes in the final game of 2022 for Missouri Western Women’s Basketball.
The Griffons coming away with a 96-51 win on New Year’s Eve against Rogers State.
Missouri Western jumped out to a quick 12-0 lead in the first 4 minutes of the game.
In fact, the Griffons led 25-10 at the end of the 1st, with Rogers State 10th point coming in the final 3 seconds of the quarter.
To start the 2nd quarter, the Griffons went on another 10 point run. Increasing their lead to 25.
Heading into Halftime, Missouri Western lead 44-21.
The 2nd half, was much of the same for the Griffons as they outscored the Hillcats, 35-17 in the 3rd and than 17-13 in the 4th.
Final Stats:
Brionna Budgetts: 8-9 FG, 5-6 3PT, 21 Pts
Abby Bala: 4-9 3PT, 17 Pts
Connie Clarke: 10 Pts, 8 Reb
Trinity Knapp: 5-7 FG, 10 Pts
Mary Fultz: 4-4 FG, 9 Pts
MEN’S GAME:
The Men’s Basketball Team dropping a heartbreaker at home on New Year’s Eve to Rogers State 62-61.
Missouri Western trailed by 7 at halftime.
But late in the game the Griffons surged back.
The Griffons trailed by only 2 points with under a minute remaining, trailing 60-58.
Will Eames was able to finish through contact and convert an And-One to give the Griffons a 61-60 lead.
But Rogers State able to draw a foul with just 20 seconds remaining in the 2nd half, making both free throws to take a 62-61 lead.
The Griffons missed a 3-point shot with 4 seconds left, and Rogers State able to hold on to beat Missouri Western 62-61.
FINAL STATS:
Will Eames: 19 Pts, 8 Reb
Julius Dixon: 16 Pts, 5 Reb
Taye Fields: 11 Pts, 8 Reb
Reese Glover: 11 Pts