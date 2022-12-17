Missouri Western WBB holds off Washburn's late push for the win

(TOPEKA, Kan.) With a 20-point lead heading into the 4th quarter, the Griffons found themselves in a single point game with just minutes remaining in regulation.
Missouri Western led by more than 20 points in their game on Saturday against the Washburn Ichabods.
But after a tough early 4th quarter, this game became a battle.
"Got to have more discipline on the offensive end, and on the defensive end we were hacking and putting people on the line too much. We've got to play smarter defensively and we've got to make better decisions on the offensive end," said Griffons Head Coach Candi Whitaker.
Whitaker's Griffons only allowed more than 10 points in 1 quarter of this game, and it just happened to be in the 4th and final quarter.
"Obviously happy to get the win and every wins important, played really well at times," said Whitaker.
In the 1st half of this game, the Griffons controlled almost every aspect of this match-up as they went into Halftime leading 35-18.
Abby Bala had 12 points and Trinity Knapp added 7 points as well for the Griffons.
The 2nd half, the Griffons were outscored 26-22 but kept the lead the entire way.
Washburn did not once take a lead in the game, and the Griffons biggest lead was 24 points.
Missouri Western ends up winning this one 57-44 and the Griffons are now (8-4, 3-2 MIAA).
The Griffons will take on Emporia State (7-3-0 MIAA) in Emporia, Kan. on Monday.