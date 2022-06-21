Mizera hired as head volleyball coach at Central

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Central volleyball with some new changes to their staff as they have now recently announced a former northwest standout as their new head coach for their program.
"Yeah, just excited to work with new girls and hopefully help Central with their goals,” Central volleyball head coach Miranda Mizera said.
The former Northwest Volleyball standout Miranda Mizera is now the new head volleyball coach at Central High School.
"She has a lot of good ideas and motives and we are just excited to see where that takes us in the future,” senior Mckenzie Brandhorst said.
It was announced late last week that Mizera would become the new coach. She has had coaching stints in Colorado and Missouri.
Most recently, Maryville High School, where she helped the team to a state title in 2020.
"It's definitely very exciting knowing that she has won that title cause it's, we feel more excited about that, hopefully we can do the same thing,” Brandhorst said.
And while they have only had a handful of open gyms together, they already are starting off on the right foot.
"I can tell that they really enjoy working together and I want to help foster those relationships. I'm excited cause it seems like they have a really good culture base and I have some good groundwork to work from,” Mizera said.
"We're having a lot of fun this year. I know we've only had 4 practices, but we have a really big bond already, just even after the 4 practices,” Brandhorst said.
And Mizera isn't just looking at things on the court to improve, she wants to bring in the support.
"The girls have already expressed that to me as well, just wanting more involvement from the community., and I think with my social media background I can help with that a little bit., Just creating some excitement and some buzz throughout social media,” Mizera said.
Central went 14 and 17 last season, and this year the excitement is already spreading around the team as they hope to improve and make a deep playoff run this upcoming season.
"I think with my experience at Maryville, it has prepared me for postseason runs. But like I said, I try to go into every new adventure with fresh eyes and a clean slate,” Mizera said.
"We've done new things, we are excited to see where this new season takes us, she has a lot of good ideas and motives and we are just excited to see where it takes us in the future,” Brandhorst said.
Central finished last season 14 and 17 with a 1st round loss in the district tournament.