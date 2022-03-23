Mo Family Sports closed out Youth Basketball Season with All City Game

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Not only is Mo Family Sports bringing new energy to the youth sports scene around St. Joseph, it is also bringing some school pride with it.
“You know we started the youth school league for the first time in a while, bringing back the school teams," said Mo Family Sports, Ky Turner
At the end of the season, what a better way to celebrate than to play in front of their friends and family in a college arena.
"You think about Missouri Western and you know what they do in the community and how big they are and what a cool memory it would be for a kid to come out here and have a chance to play where so many great athletes had a chance to play," said Turner.
Missouri Western partnered up with Mo Family Sports to give these kids a chance to play at the MWSU Fieldhouse.
“It’s really fun to be able to offer Missouri Western as a location where they can celebrate and have a chance to play on our court," Chief Communication Officer at Missouri Western, Becky Dunn.
“I was definitely nervous because it was a college place, but after I started playing I got used to it," said 5th grade basketball player Kendall Berry.
The games featured each age bracket playing one 20 minute half with the girls playing one half and the boys the other half.
Teams were selected and random, making for a new and fun experience.
“It was more fun than I thought it was gonna be….Cause I got to play with people that I played against but I got to play with them on a team," said 6th grader Kiana Green.
A night full of fun and opportunity, giving kids a chance to play a sport that they enjoy.
“It was definitely different because I’m used to playing where there is less of a crowd because it's not such a big school, but yea," said Berry.
While providing some in-game entertainment.
“While we were playing this game, he told lots of jokes and it was really funny and nice for playing," said 5th grader Maggie Musser.
And for everyone involved, the hope is for more youth sports in St. Joseph.
"At the end of the day, like I said every kid deserves a chance just to come out here and play. To develop that confidence some of those skills that can be learned through a sport and just have fun," said Turner.
"I think this has been a successful night and I hope we have an opportunity to do this in the future," said Dunn.